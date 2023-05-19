Nick Jonas finally breaks silence on paps caling him 'jiju', 'Nickwa' in India

American singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has come to be known as the "national jiju" ever since the diva tied the knot with him. Not just that, but he has also gotten himself some cute, and rather hilarious, nicknames in the country, but the nation's 'damaad ji' seems to be enjoying every bit of it.

PeeCee and Nick had recently flown down to India to attend the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre in Mumbai. And at the event, the US singer was called out by his many names by the paparazzi, which had left the Indian fans and audience embarrassed as well as in splits.

But in a recent interview, Nick expressed his love for India and added how he is fully aware of the many names that he has been lovingly given back here.

Nick Jonas reacts to being called 'jiju'

Recently, during an interaction with BBC on their chat show, Nick was asked about how a lot of people in India call him 'jiju', which translates to 'brother-in-law'. Not just that, but he was also shown the rib-tickling videos of the desi paparazzi calling out to him with quirky nicknames.

Nick smiled at it and replied that he had heard the paps calling out to him when he was at the NMACC event. "A lot of people do. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I, for the cultural center, the Ambanis opened it, and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me 'jiju'," he said.

He added that he also heard how one photographer called him 'Nickwa' at the event, which went viral on the internet.

He went on to say that he really missed being in India. "I love India. It has been a couple of years since I've been there because of COVID-19, so this was a really fun trip. But yes, it was great to hear the many nicknames I have now," he quipped.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding

PeeCee and Nick got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony complete with pheras on December 1, 2018. They got married at the Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur. On December 2, they got married as per Christian rituals.

The two are head over heels in love with each other, and Nick has often spoken highly of India and his wife's Indian roots.

The two became proud parents to a daughter, whom they named Malti Marie, in December 2021, and the little one recently made her first visit to her mommy's country, India.