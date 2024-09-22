 Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Cut Sunflower Cake, Rajkummar Rao Dances As Stree 2 Becomes A Success (VIDEO)
Farah Khan on Sunday celebrated the achievements of her friends including Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding and actor Rajkummar Rao's "biggest hit" "Stree 2".

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, Aditi and Sidharth are seen cutting a cake and then first feeding it to lyricist Javed Akhtar. Rajkummar Rao is seen cutting a sweet while Saqib Saleem is seen whistling. "Lots of friends to Celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!!" Farah wrote. She went on to mention: "@patralekhaa in #IC814 @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world ! Lovvv them."

Check out the video:

Others who were seen at the get together included actress Huma Qureshi and Sajid Khan among many others. It was on September 16, when actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth officially announced that they are married.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple shared pictures from their traditional wedding. In the image, the actress is dressed in gold and the actor chose to go white for their South Indian wedding. "'You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars.' To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity.to laughter, to never growing up. To Eternal Love, Light &amp; Magic. Mrs &amp; Mr Adu-Siddhu," the caption mentioned.

Talking about 'Stree 2', the film is the first Hindi film to cross a whopping Rs 600 crore milestone on Sunday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Stree 2" is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to "Stree", which was released in 2018.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The narrative follows a group of friends who must defeat a malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

