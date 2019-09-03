Newly single Angelina Jolie could do with a serious boyfriend

Los Angeles: Eldest son Maddox is in college, Brad Pitt is no longer in her life, and she has lately become choosy when it comes to her Hollywood career. So, Angelina Jolie has lots of time at hand. If you go by the movieland buzz, she is "on the lookout to find a serious boyfriend".

"She's been very emotional now that Maddox has gone off to college, and says she has more time than she knows what to do with. She is still focused on family, but there is a huge hole in her life she needs to fill and thinks now's the time to dip her toe in the water with some potential suitors," said a source close to the actress to "Radar Online", according to a report in "celebrityinsider.org".

The source added that Jolie actually had "business acquaintances looking into this discreetly for her", besides "a couple of guys she's hit up directly".

Jolie's plan is to go on a date once or twice a week.

Snapshots and videos doing the rounds on social media recently showed jolie in Korea, to see off Maddox at his first day in college, to pursue a course in biochemistry.

"I leave today, I'm trying not to cry," the Oscar-winning Hollywood actress said in the video, shared on Instagram, while seeing off Maddox in the campus.