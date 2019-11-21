New documentary traces #MeToo movement across India

Mumbai: A documentary film, "Man Woman #MeToo", is set to will decode the #MeToo movement in India that united women to boldly stand up and raise their voice against sexual harassment.

About a year ago, the #MeToo movement first took off in Bollywood when actress Tanushree Dutta called out actor Nana Patekar for allegedly molesting her at a film set a decade ago. Since then, many women in showbiz have come out, speaking against such harassment.

"Man Woman #MeToo" is directed by Ashwin Rai Shetty, and the film traces the #MeToo movement across India, delving into the origins of patriarchy in the country, the magnitude of the problem and how each one of us has played a part in it -- as enablers, almost on a daily basis.

Psychiatrists, gender studies experts, lawyers, police personnel, and other specialists explain the reasons - the structures and the social conditioning behind different aspects of male privilege and what effect this sense of entitlement has on men, women, children, as well as organisations - through real life examples and case studies.