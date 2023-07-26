Netizens Slam Super Dancer 3 After Video Shows Judges Asking Minor 'Vulgar' Questions: 'Hadd Hai Besharmi Ki' (WATCH)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Sony Pictures Networks and asked them to take down an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 3 where judges are seen asking a minor "vulgar & sexually explicit" questions regarding his parents on stage.

This comes after a Twitter account 'Gems of Bollywood' shared a video and claimed that the child is asked vulgar questions and that the video is available for all age groups on YouTube.

Soon after the NCPCR took action against the channel, and stated that the questions asked to the minor child were 'inappropriate and disturbing' in nature, several social media users have also lashed out at the makers as well as the judges.

Reacting to the video, a user commented on Twitter, "Besharam log hai bhai. Ijjat nahi hai inko." Another wrote, "Hudd hai besharmi ki."

"This is disgusting. Not at all entertainment. Baccho se aise comments karwana!! #BoycottBollywoodForever Absolutely," read another tweet.

"It is crystal clear that @MIB_India has absolutely no control over the media in India. Very pathetic that so called grown ups laugh when kids are allowed to make vulgar comments on stage. #BollywoodKiGandagi has penetrated the homes through #YouTube & @TVShows. Wake up," wrote a user.

Here's how other netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, the NCPCR stated that the channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The commission also asked for an explanation on why such inappropriate questions were asked to a minor child artist. In the letter, the NCPCR Chairperson also added that an Action Taken Report (ATR) should be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of receipt of the letter.

The jury includes actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu. In the dance reality show, young and aspiring artistes try to impress the judges as they display a variety of dance styles and enthral the audiences.

The reality show aired from April 2019 to June 2019.

