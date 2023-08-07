 Netizens Say Disha Patani Has ‘No Talent’ After Actress Shares Hot Bikini Video
Netizens Say Disha Patani Has ‘No Talent’ After Actress Shares Hot Bikini Video

Disha shared a stunning video of herself getting drenched as she lay wearing a red two-piece with a white shirt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Netizens Say Disha Patani Has 'No Talent' After Actress Shares Hot Bikini Video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is known for flaunting her svelte figure in bold and daring bikinis, recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning video of herself getting drenched as she lay wearing a red two-piece with a white shirt. Disha looked sultry as she posed for the camera. Check out the video below.

However, as the actress posted the clip on her Instagram account, she was brutally trolled by a section of netizens. One user wrote, “You have no talent and this is how they like you.” “The cockroach after I use hit on it,” added another. One user commented, “This is her talent guys.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will next be seen in ‘Kanguva’ starring Suriya. It is an action-packed drama and is planned to be released in early 2024.

She also has ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.

Besides that, Disha is a part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The grand unveiling of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

