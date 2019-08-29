Netizens have found Akshay Kumar's doppelganger in Kashmir, see pic

Bollywood's multitasking actor, Akshay Kumar, who recently delivered one his many hits this year, Mission Mangal has made headlines for a rather bizarre reason. A picture of an elderly Kashmiri man called Majid Mir, has hit the viral note, as many consider him Akshay Kumar's doppelganger.
On Wednesday, a picture of one Majid Mir was shared online, and as per reports he wears a hat that was made popular by former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar back in the day. However, his uncanny resemblance with the action superstar has got netizens talking and sharing the post.
Recently, the National Award-winning actor made it to the fourth position on the "Forbes" magazine's Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, beating Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.
Meanwhile on the work front, Kumar's latest release "Mission Mangal" has collected Rs 150 crore at the box-office so far. The 51-year-old actor will next be seen in "Housefull 4" and "Laxmmi Bomb".
