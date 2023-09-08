Netizens Claim Jawan Makers Offering ₹10,000 To Take Down Negative Reviews: ‘SRK Is Furious’ |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus Jawan opened to rave reviews from audience and critics. The film created history by becoming the biggest opener at the box office on its first day with Rs 75 crore. As word spread, and audiences thronged theatres on the weekend, a section of netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed that SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment is offering money to take down negative reviews of the film.

The message received by these users reads, “We are reaching out to you today to ask for a favor. SRK sir is very furious as despite our attempts to cut down the negative reviews they are still flooring around. We would like you to delete your tweet about Jawan Movie as it is a matter of my job and do positive promotion for the film. We are willing to pay you Rs. 10,000 per tweet along with 2 tickets.”

Check out the posts that include screenshots of the conversation below.

The Free Press Journal reached out to the makers of Jawan, who are yet to comment on the same.

With firecrackers and confetti, dancing and drumbeats, and whistles galore, fans across the world welcomed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to the big screens as the film released on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a sweet message for fans on the release day. "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan," he wrote.

Directed by Atlee, it stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have a cameo. It also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Riddhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

