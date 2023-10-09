Netizen Tells Ekta Kapoor To Stop Making 'Adult Movies', TV Czarina Reacts | Photo Via Instagram

Ekta Kapoor is enjoying the success of Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani and produced by her under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Earlier today, she was in a savage mood and replied to many users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

A netizen asked her to stop making 'adult movies,' to this Ekta replied, "No I’m an adult so I will make adult movies."

Check it out:

Later, another user wrote to her, “Shame on you.” She wrote back, “Ok shame on me.”

A user also blamed her and Karan Johar for ruining the nation's culture. "Aap or Karan Johar ne pure india ko bigada," said a netizen. She responded, “Hmmmmmm!”

The same user added, "Aap dono ki wajah se India me jyada divorce hone lage." The filmmaker didn't say much, but responded with, "Hmmmmmmm hmmmmmm."

Ekta also reacted to a negative review on Thank You For Coming and said, "The amt of noise #thankyouforcoming is making :) freedom cannot be decided n accuracy toh aap chodd hi dijiye!!! :) one a positive note thsi review made me smile :) polarised content is Wat is d need of the hour."

Thank You for Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. The movie was also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

