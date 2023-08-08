 Netizen Asks Hina Khan To 'Buy' Blue Tick On Social Media, Actress Gives Befitting Reply
Netizen Asks Hina Khan To 'Buy' Blue Tick On Social Media, Actress Gives Befitting Reply

Netizen Asks Hina Khan To 'Buy' Blue Tick On Social Media, Actress Gives Befitting Reply

Hina Khan advised her followers to look beyond the paid blue tick and identify the truth and authenticity of a person.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
article-image

Actress and Bigg Bigg fame Hina Khan gave a befitting reply to a netizen and won the hearts of her fans after she was asked to "buy" a blue tick for her social media handle. She mentioned how one blue tick, which can be bought with a "teen's allowance", does not validate her body of work and the love she gets from her fans.

It all began when a netizen tweeted to Hina, "Blue tick khareed lo, warna account fake lag rha hai". It is to be noted that several celebs lost their verification ticks on Twitter (now X), after the micro-blogging site decided to put a paywall against it.

As soon as the tweet was brought to Hina's notice, she went on to pen a long note on how her work and popularity is not reliant on mere blue ticks, and she even went ahead to ask Instagram to take away her verification mark if they feel the need to.

article-image

Hina Khan's take on social media verification

The actress replied to the netizen, "In a world where verification can be bought for a teen's allowance, the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs. My hard earned achievements are my real verifications. They are not reliant on a blue tick. Even if insta rescinds my tick, I won't bat an eyelid."

She went on to say, "Our criteria needs to become more efficient. True authenticity lies in community support. The realest thing we can hold onto. Not captive to a mere blue tick".

Later, she shared the same on her Instagram handle and poured her mind in a long post.

"If one day Instagram decides to retract my blue tick, would it impact my effort, my hard work, or my journey? Not in the slightest," she wrote.

She advised her followers to look beyond the paid blue tick and identify the truth and authenticity of a person.

"While the blue tick might raise our social status, it does not measure our real worth. Our real worth lies in our actions, intentions and how we treat those around us," she noted.

article-image

Hina Khan's latest projects

On the work front, Hina is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which will see her paired opposite Gippy Grewal.

The film has already gone on floors and the actress is often seen dropping BTS pictures and videos from the sets on her social media handle.

Hina shot to fame with her portrayal of Akshara Singhania, a quintessential daily soap bahu in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Later, she quit the show when she was at her peak, and participated in 'Bigg Boss 11', where the audiences got to see a whole new side to her. She ended up as the first runner-up on the reality show.

article-image
