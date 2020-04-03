Netflix's 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Netflix's popular show Tiger King star Joe Exotic has contracted coronavirus in prison. The 57-year-old reality sensation is serving a 22-year prison sentence in two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 federal charges of animal abuse.

According to a report by mirror.co.uk Joe was under self isolation but has now contracted the virus. He has been shifted to a hospital.

Joe garnered fame after his documentary was released on Netflix. It follows the bizarre story of the private Zoo owner, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, with hundreds of exotic animals who ends up in jail for hiring a hitman to take out Carole Baskin, Big Cat Rescue CEO, a rival zoo operator.

The show has inspired a meme riot due to Exotic’s quirky dress sense and an unusual lifestyle surrounded by big cats, arms and several husbands at a time.

The Netflix series covers all sides of Exotic's crusade against Baskin, and the final episode leaves viewers wondering whether Exotic was set up by some of his shady business partners.

Even rapper Cardi B seems to believe that he was framed. She also pledged to start a GoFundMe campaign for freeing Exotic.

During coronavirus lockdown, the Netflix series has enraptured many viewers who are stuck at home. Ideas about who should play Exotic, Baskin and the other colourful characters soon sprung up on Twitter.