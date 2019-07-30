Netflix’s Rs 199 mobile-only plan in India really affordable? Find out

Netflix recently announced its cheapest plan in all countries that mounts up to $ 3 approximately in an attempt to woo the Indian audience. The OTT provider has made its content available to tech savvy Indian audience at a price of Rs 199 per month for a single screen usage.

However even though the plan seems a lot more cheaper than other presented by Netflix, it cannot compare to match the other OTT services in the country. Providers like Hotstar and Amazon Prime, which are the major contenders provide a no restriction plan at 999 per year while Netflix’s plan that supports only smartphones will cost up to Rs 2,388 per year.

Hotstar and Amazon even throw in add-ons like live streaming sports events, and Amazon’s one day delivery for prime members, but Netflix’s plan brings restricted usage at low bandwidth 480p resolution. The biggest streaming content provider does have an advantage of superior quality of content, but the price gape with its contenders is too vast for viewers to give into.

With so many streaming services and content to keep up with it is not easy for the target audience to shell out a huge amount, which mainly are students and young adults low on cash.