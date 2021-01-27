Netflix buys world rights to Chaitanya Tamhane’s 'The Disciple'

Los Angeles: Streaming platform Netflix has picked up critically-acclaimed and award-winning musical drama "The Disciple", directed by Indian director Chaitanya Tamhane. The Marathi language film, executive-produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, made its European premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival where it won the best screenplay award last year.
"The Disciple", also written and edited by Tamhane, follows Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past. But as the years pass, Sharad will be forced to negotiate between the complex realities of life in contemporary Mumbai and his chosen path, leading him to find his true voice in music and in life.
According to Deadline, Endeavor Content made the deal with Netflix. New Europe Film Sales previously repped European sales. Cuaron mentored Tamhane after he made his feature debut with 2014 festival favourite "Court", which saw the latter win the Lion Of The Future award in Venice.
Tamhane said he is happy the film is heading to Netflix and thanked his mentor Cuaron for his support. "The story of 'The Disciple' came from my own search for excellence and direction. It's about how many of us follow all the rules and yet, sometimes, find that something is missing. I was honoured to get the opportunity to work with a creative genius (and my mentor) like Alfonso Cuaron - who directed 'Roma' and 'Gravity'. And now, not only has Netflix acquired it to stream to a discerning global audience. I'm truly grateful and humbled that global industry stalwarts have found this film worthy," the director said.
