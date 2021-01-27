Netflix buys world rights to Chaitanya Tamhane’s 'The Disciple'

Los Angeles: Streaming platform Netflix has picked up critically-acclaimed and award-winning musical drama "The Disciple", directed by Indian director Chaitanya Tamhane. The Marathi language film, executive-produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, made its European premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival where it won the best screenplay award last year.

"The Disciple", also written and edited by Tamhane, follows Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past. But as the years pass, Sharad will be forced to negotiate between the complex realities of life in contemporary Mumbai and his chosen path, leading him to find his true voice in music and in life.