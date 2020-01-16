Netflix announces three new films from Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane

Mumbai: Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Karan Johar are collaborating with Netflix on three separate film projects, the streamer announced on Thursday.

All the three films will start streaming this year.

Kashyap's film, "Choked" follows a hapless bank cashier whose life takes a turn when she finds a source of unlimited money choked in her own kitchen.

It stars Saiyami Kher and Rohan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Kashyap said he has found a "home" in the streamer that helps him push his creative boundaries.

"I have found a home in Netflix and with every project, I do with them, I feel like I'm able to push my creative boundaries a little more. 'Choked' is unlike anything I've done before, much like all my outings with Netflix, and is a story that, I believe will appeal to a varied audience," the filmmaker said, who has previously worked with the streamer on "Sacred Games", "Lust Stories" and "Ghost Stories".

Motwane will be directing "AK vs AK", which features actor Anil Kapoor and Kashyap.

"A brash film director kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star. While the star is relentlessly searching for his daughter, the director/kidnapper films the desperate search in real-time for his next blockbuster movie," reads the film's synopsis.

Motwane said Netflix is the "perfect platform" for his next.

"'AK vs AK' has an extremely, unique and gripping storyline and Netflix is the perfect platform for it because of their organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith and constantly push the envelope every single time," he added.

Kapoor said he can't wait for the film to come to life.

"Attempting your craft on a completely different platform is both exciting and daunting, and it's a challenge I'd take on only with a committed streaming service like Netflix... And being able to take this leap with Vikram and Anurag promises to be an exceptional experience," the actor said.

Motwane has directed the debut season of Netflix series "Sacred Games" with Kashyap. He was attached as a showrunner for its second part. They have also produced another Netflix India Original, "Ghoul".

The film, produced by Johar, has the working title of "The Other".

It is an anthology of four films that showcases completely different facets of the 'other' angle.

"Shedding light on relationships and their complexities, 'The Other' signifies the third person in a relationship - the one who breaks it, or, maybe even completes it," reads its description.

The ensemble cast includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Johar is producing the film at Dharmatic and it is currently is in production.

The filmmaker, who has previously worked with Netflix on two anthologies -- "Lust Stories" and "Ghost Stories", said "The Other" is one such film that delves into the various complexities of human relationships.

"An anthology allows us to bring together diverse creative minds to showcase different facets of the same concept in a unique manner, and Netflix presents these beautifully... Each director will bring their unique vision to the table, amalgamating in a piece that many viewers across the world will definitely resonate with," Johar said.

Srishti Behl Arya, director, International Original Films, India, Netflix, said the streaming service wants to be a home for the country's finest filmmakers and their unique, universal and personal stories.

"We are making films that our members in India and around the world will love. As we continue to expand our film slate in India, we are thrilled to work with imaginative storytellers who break boundaries and choose the unexpected over the safe," Arya said.