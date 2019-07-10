Netflix announces hit sitcom 'Friends' to leave the steaming platform in 2020

<p>Popular television sitcom Friends is all set to change streaming services in 2020. The series next year will be available on AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia called HBO Max. WarnerMedia announced the change on Tuesday, however currently prices for the OTT platform are unknown.</p><p>HBO Max will launch next spring with 10,000 hours of programming alongside HBO classics and Warner Bros film and TV library. It will also bring dozen original shows and movies from stars including Reese Witherspoon and Anna Kendrick.</p><p>"Friends" was the second-most-watched show on Netflix in the US followed by ‘The Office’ which will also switch from Netflix to a planned digital offering from Comcast Corp's NBC Universal in 2021.</p><p>Netflix, shared a tweet saying "sorry to see 'Friends' go" at the beginning of 2020” and added, "Thanks for the memories, gang,".</p>.'Stranger Things' season three registers record viewership, says Netflix.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>