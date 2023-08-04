 Neha Dhupia: 'Every Mother's Breastfeeding Journey Should Be Celebrated Without Judgment Or Shame'
This Breastfeeding Awareness Month (August), Neha will be hosting live sessions with prominent celebrity mothers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Neha Dhupia: 'Every Mother's Breastfeeding Journey Should Be Celebrated Without Judgment Or Shame' |

Bollywood actress and mother, Neha Dhupia, is set to make a significant impact with her inspiring initiative, "Freedom To Feed." With a steadfast dedication to raising awareness about breastfeeding and breaking the stigma surrounding it, Neha is gearing up to lead a powerful conversation on this vital topic. In honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Week (1st Week of August) and Breastfeeding Awareness Month (August), Neha is spearheading a series of initiatives under "Freedom To Feed" to promote education, support, and empowerment for mothers. The initiative which started as an idea to normalise breastfeeding has turned into a strong community of over 55000 mothers, parents, and experts.

As a devoted mother to two wonderful kids, Guriq and Mehr, Neha Dhupia intimately understands the challenges and joys of motherhood. Through the power of social media, Neha will be hosting live sessions with prominent celebrity mothers, including Bipasha Basu, Gauhar Khan, Masoom Minawala, and Dia Mirza. These live discussions will shed light on their personal breastfeeding journeys, sharing insights, and addressing common misconceptions related to nursing. In the past people like Kalki Koechlin, Kajal Aggarwal, Surveen Chawla, Neeti Mohan, and others.

Says Neha, “As a mother of two wonderful kids, Guriq and Mehr, I have personally experienced the challenges and joys of breastfeeding. It's an incredibly empowering journey, but it's also essential to recognize that every mother's journey is unique and should be celebrated without judgment or shame. Through my initiative, 'Freedom To Feed,' I aim to shed light on this crucial aspect of motherhood and break the barriers that prevent mothers from openly embracing this natural process. This cause is incredibly close to my heart, and I am determined to educate, dispelling the myths, and fostering a more supportive and inclusive environment for all mothers.”

