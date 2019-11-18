Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter turns one, actors write heartfelt messages

Time literally flies! Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia‘s baby girl Mehr turns one today, and the parents are going all mushy. Angad took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the trio and wrote a heartfelt note for the daughter. The pictures have a little Mehr holding a balloon with 1 written on it.
“Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always,” Angad’s post read.
Angad and Neha tied the knot in May 2018, days after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s star-studded traditional wedding took place. It came as a surprise to most of us, given that we had no clue they were dating!
Neha’s birthday wish for the daughter was full of affection too. “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel …. my heart is so full of love… I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you,” she wrote.
Angad, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor, will next feature in Janhvi Kapoor’s Kargil Girl. Neha, on the other hand, is busy with the fourth season of her chat show No Filter Neha.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)