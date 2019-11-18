Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter turns one, actors write heartfelt messages

Time literally flies! Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia‘s baby girl Mehr turns one today, and the parents are going all mushy. Angad took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the trio and wrote a heartfelt note for the daughter. The pictures have a little Mehr holding a balloon with 1 written on it.

“Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always,” Angad’s post read.