 Neetu Kapoor Shoots With Her 'Favourite Co-Star' Ranbir Kapoor - What's Cooking?
Neetu Kapoor Shoots With Her 'Favourite Co-Star' Ranbir Kapoor - What's Cooking?

Neetu Kapoor Shoots With Her 'Favourite Co-Star' Ranbir Kapoor - What's Cooking?

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
article-image

Actor Neetu Kapoor, dropped an adorable picture with her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor and it seems like they are shooting for something.

On Monday, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her 'favourite co-star' Ranbir.

The mother-son duo looks super cute and poses with happy smiles for the camera.

She wrote, "Back again with my favourite costar."

Netizens bombarded the comment section with lovable comments and heart emojis.

A user wrote, "And we would love to see you again." Another fan commented, "I'm excited for mother & son duo."

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is all set to come up with a film titled 'Animal' and the teaser has been unveiled.

Recently, the makers of 'Animal' starring Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna unveiled the romantic anthem 'Hua Main' from the upcoming action thriller.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

On the other hand, Neetu was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

article-image

