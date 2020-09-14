NEET JEE 2020: Madras HC wants contempt notice against Suriya, fans enraged with the judiciary

The Madras High Court wants Tamil superstar Suriya to be sent a contempt notice for sharing a note condemning the judiciary after three students committed suicide over the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

In a note posted on social media, the 'Soorarai Pottru' actor said that the court continues legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear.

According to a report by The Hindu, Justice S.M. Subramaniam has written to Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi demanding a suo motu criminal contempt of court proceeding against the actor.

Suriya shared the note on Sunday captioned as, “My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!!”

He wrote, “The suicide of three students on the same day has shaken my conscience. While the world is grappling COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunate to see how students are asked to prove their worth by taking exams. The court that continues legal proceeding through video calls asks students to write exams without fear. The suicide of students might be a primetime debate for media, but the plight of the families is unbelievable. Such exams not only deprive students of their chances but of life, which becomes a lifetime punishment for the family members of the students. Mere marks should not be the yardstick to determine the success or failure of students. They should be prepared to face the world bravely by supporting and nurturing them.

“Dhronacharya from Mahabharata only asked for a thumb from his student as a gift. However, the modern-day Dhronacharya precariously ask even a sixth-grader to prove his worth by passing an exam. They also have bigger weapons like NEET, which is killing our children. It killed three students in a day and is continuing to harm hundreds. We must stand together and raise voice against examinations that take the lives of young students,” he added.