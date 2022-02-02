Neena Kulkarni spills the beans on what she loved about Gond Ke Laddu in Unpaused: Naya Safar

Veteran film and TV actress Neena Kulkarni was recently seen in the heartwarming anthology Gond Ke Laddu in Unpaused: Naya Safar. In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, she talks about what made her say yes to do it, her journey as an actress, and more. Excerpts:

How did you feel when you were offered the script of Gond Ke Laddu in Unpaused: Naya Safar?

I was very happy that I was called for it because I had watched the earlier one and was moved by it. It was a realistic show about the lockdown experiences. It is something people like to watch at a stretch. When I heard the premise of Gond Ke Laddu I instantly felt yeh toh karna hi hai (I have to do it).

Gond ke laddu is a huge part of Indian tradition, right? It is sent to someone who has delivered a baby...

Yes, you are right. In the anthology, my daughter has delivered a baby, and so I want to send the gond ke laddu. It also has a connotation of warmth and mother’s love.

Sargi is also shown in films? Did you have to send something like this to your real daughter?

Yes, sargi is sent by mom in-laws as shown in the films, but gond ke laddus are universal, I think. I did not have to send it anywhere to my real daughter as she lives around our society only. She could come to my house and have the laddus instead of me sending them over to her. I feel she is lucky about that.

Advertisement

You have been a part of the TV and film industry for so long. How do you look at your journey?

It has been many years now. I only did theatre during my initial stage. It has been an exhilarating journey, and I am very happy that we have so many new mediums of expression coming up. OTT has opened up work for everybody, and it’s wonderful that I can work with younger people and bond with them. I love working in this medium. It is a wonderful format. The medium doesn’t really matter to me. I choose scripts/characters if they are interesting. Also, I see if it will be released or not. If these things fall in place, I just go ahead and take it up.

Advertisement

What do you have to say about the situation because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic?

It is the survival of the fittest indeed. I would just say that you need to live following all the protocols. I have been working throughout the pandemic, and I have survived through it only because I was extremely disciplined. I am in a field where you cannot have a mask as we have to deliver our dialogues. We are already taking a risk unless others also cooperate. Only then will it be good. Don’t ridicule people. I have seen people who like to disobey the rules. We have seen the Spanish flu so let’s hope that Covid-19 also becomes a non-existent virus.

A still from Unpaused: Naya Safar | Pic: Instagram/neenakulkarni

What is your take on working with the new generation?

I love the younger generation. You get to know about the new breed of directors that they want to collaborate with. It’s an exciting challenge to work with new directors. It was a lovely journey. I am personally a very disciplined actor and personally stick to the script. Yes, we do certain things while creating it’s more about giving the best performance as a team. It becomes very easy, and the vibe is also good.

According to you, which genre is the most difficult to perform in? Comedy, emotional or thriller?

I have done all types of roles. I have played many characters. I have done comedy and serious roles as well. I am not a comic kind actress. I am an actor. So my work is to bring it into real space.

Your future projects?

I have also done another anthology. They have yet to complete it. I have done two films; one is in the pipeline, one will begin shooting in February, and the other one is a Marathi film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:09 AM IST