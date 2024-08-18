 Neena Gupta On Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Condemning Crime Is Okay, But We Need Solution'
Veteran actor Neena Gupta has said there is a need to come up with solutions to ensure women's safety, as she condemned the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Over the last few days, the actor said, she has mulled a lot on the issue of women's safety. "Condemning it (the crime) is okay, but we need a solution. What could the solution be? Ours is a large country. Every state, district, region or village will have committees where they (women) work, do surveillance and file a report.

"For example, a teacher in a village perhaps has to walk many kilometres in the evening or at night before she gets back (home)... So, those ladies who go for surveillance, they are also at risk. I thought a lot but couldn't find any solution. It will take a long time for society to change," Gupta told PTI.

Referring to the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, which addresses concerns about gender discrimination and women empowerment in the country, the actor said after education the gradual next step is pursuing employment but daughters aren't safe in the working place.

"After 'Beti Padhao', beti (daughter) will also go to work, right? She is not safe even when she is working. ('Beti Padhao' ke baad beti kaam toh karegi na padhaaoge toh. Kaam karegi toh (bhi) safe nahi hai.) So, I want to ask what is the solution," she added.

Gupta recently earned the best supporting actress National Award for her role in the 2022 Hindi film "Uunchai". It marks her second award in the same category after 1994's "Woh Chhokri".

