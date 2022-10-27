Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan did NOT break surrogacy laws; Tamil Nadu govt blames hospital for 'violating rules'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan | Instagram

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan did not break surrogacy laws, according to a panel set up by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate into the matter.

The panel reportedly submitted its report to the Health Department on Wednesday.

For those unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh had announced on October 9 that they have become parents to twins. The celebrated couple has been under the radar of the Tamil Nadu government after speculations came up that they had violated surrogacy laws prevalent in the country.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, informed the media that the hospital administration will face legal action as the committee constituted by the state health department found that it was the hospital that had violated the law and that the ART department of the hospital had erred by not properly maintaining the documents regarding the surrogacy procedures of the couple.

A couple of days back, unconfirmed media reports claimed that the couple in an affidavit had submitted that they got married six years ago.

The reports claimed that in the affidavit submitted to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, the couple said that the surrogate mother who gave birth to the children was a relative of Nayanthara and that she was based out of Dubai.

The couple is also believed to have said that they got their marriage registered six years ago.

When Vignesh Shivan, whose grand wedding with Nayanthara on June 9 this year made headlines, announced on October 9 that Nayanthara and he had turned parents, it raised eyebrows. This is because one of the conditions for a couple to avail of surrogacy is that they must have been married for five years.

(With inputs from IANS)

