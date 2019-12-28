Nawab Saif Ali Khan got no chill: Actor to be on a working spree in 2020

Saif Ali Khan has had rough phase in his career, which ended with Netflix's web series Sacred Games. The actor, who has not had hits under his credit for long time will now begin 2020 with two releases and has some other interesting projects to start.

A source says," Saif, who is currently holidaying in Gstaad with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, will be seen promoting his two films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman in the beginning of the year. He will then begin work on Bunty Aur Babli 2 and also start his web series Tandav.

So, initial few months of the year are going to be busy for Saif. In the later part of the year, he is likely to start work on Bhoot Police and a sequel to horror comedy Go Goa Gone."

It is said that the makers are ready with Go Goa Gone 2's story which is likely to be co- produced by him. He had produced the first part and if things fall into place then the sequel will begin next year.