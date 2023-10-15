Navratri 2023: From Shruti Pathak To Divya Kumar, Singers Reveal What Gives Them The Energy To Perform For 9 Days |

As the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri begins today, we caught up with singers who electrify the crowds with their music during this celebration. They shared with The Free Press Journal, their insights into the inspiration and energy that fuel their spectacular performances.

Shruti Pathak

Garba is a dedication to Maa Durga / Maa Ambe. The groove, rhythm, beats, be it slow or fast-paced just compels the audience to indulge. Dandiya songs are a dedication to Lord Krishna and have a different flavour. I think that’s the uniqueness of Navratri. This is the longest music festival ever. Music is a powerful tool. I’m sure every artist would agree, when you’re on stage everything else just switches off and you’re one with music. For me, nothing else matters at the time. It’s the happiest moment each time. I sometimes don’t even get sleep after the show because I’d still be in that energy.

Divya Kumar

Navratri is my favourite festival. From my childhood days, I've been very fond of it because it drives me with its rhythm, energy, and songs. No matter how down or tired I am the whole day, once I get on the stage, energy apne aap aa jati hai. The vibe during Navratri is different. It's a tough job to sing ten days continuously with that pitch and energy. It takes a lot and every day you feel aaj nahi gaa paunga but once you're on stage you get the energy. I feel Mata Ji always blesses those who perform during this festival.

Read Also Navratri 2023 Day 1: Orange Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Aishwarya Majmudar

Navratri is an amalgamation of everything. It is devotion, celebration, joy, dressing up, dance, music, unity, and a reminder of how we best function when we all align our energies and blend them in one formation. Dance of this particular kind reminds us of that coordination and how life's jigsaw can be put together. if we all just did our bit correctly. We would plan Navratri in our society, and I am from Ahmedabad, where we have big societies. Everybody would come into the common area we'd decorate, and call people to sing, you could call it our mini wedding. We would do everything on our own, there were no event organisers. It was all about togetherness.

Nilesh Thakkar

I've been performing for Navratri for the past 32 years now in Mumbai. It is every artist's dream to perform on a big stage in front of a large crowd, which is fulfilled during this time. The crowd in front of us is full of energy and seeing that gives us energy too, which allows us to perform through our heart. It is the blessing of Mata Ji that you perform for over three hours but still don't feel tired.

Ameya Dabli

For me, Navratri is a fantastic confluence of positivity and energy. The goddess is also known as Maa Shakti in our culture. All the positive things in life, the resolutions that one wants to make, this is a period to dive deep into oneself, like you find pearls in oysters after going deep within the ocean. I find sitting in one place and doing riyaz more challenging than standing in front of a crown and performing. When one steps on the stage one is not doing it to show his or her talent. To me, it's like a divine service. Despite of a flourishing career with multinational banks and earning 7-8 figure salaries I was fortunate enough to leave that away and become a full-time singer. It's a blessing, boon, and grace that I get to do what I get to do.

Paytm Insider has curated Navratri events as part of its 'Join the Jalsa' campaign where these artists will be performing.

Aishwarya Majmudar - Rangtaali (Borivali)

Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak alongside Ameya Dabli - The Great Indian Dandiya Festival (Jio World Garden)

Nilesh Thakkar - Navrang Navratri with Nilesh Thakkar (Borivali)