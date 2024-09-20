 Navneet Malik To Do Only CAMEO In Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav's 'Deewaniyat,' Character To DIE Early On (Exclusive)
HomeEntertainmentNavneet Malik To Do Only CAMEO In Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav's 'Deewaniyat,' Character To DIE Early On (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal is back with some exclusive scoop from the Telly world. Contrary to popular media reports, Navneet Malik's character will not turn negative in the show. Read ahead to know more.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are all set to launch a new show on Star Plus which will see Vijayendra Kumeria and Kritika Yadav as the titular faces. The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about the show being in the pipeline and what the story of the show will be like.

article-image

Apart from Vijayendra and Kritika, Navneet Malik, last seen leading Star Plus' Aakh Micholi has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. Various media reports suggested that Navneet's character will go ahead to be a negative one as the story of the show proceeds. However, The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop on the same. Our well placed source closely associated to the show reveals to us that Navneet's character in the show will be short lived.

Our source says, ''The story will begin with both Vijayendra and Navneet as the male leads and Navneet will be initially paired opposite Kritika. However, it will be on their wedding day that his 'dead body' will be brought to the mandap and later on, Kritika will eventually go ahead to marry Vijayendra's character.

article-image

We had earlier too exclusively reported about the show being announced and about the story line of the show. Our source had earlier told us, ''It is the story of a girl who is an avid animal lover and aspires to become a vet. She falls in love with a boy and the two of them are all set to get married, however, he passes away on the day of their wedding. After which, the girl is made to get married to the boy's younger brother. Initially at loggerheads, the couple eventually navigates their ways through all the hatred and anger and fall in love with each other.''

The makers of the show were keen on having Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan on board, however, both the dates of both the actors did not align.

article-image

