Navin Prabhakar shares, 'Today, people notice you from the size of your shoes to your specs'

Navin Prabhakar | Pic: Instagram/navinprabhakarofficial

Ace comedian Navin Prabhakar, who is known for his signature line Pehchaan Kaun has recently gone through a look change. He has never been looking so dapper and stylish as he looked when he recently went to The Kapil Sharma Show to pay tribute to late comedian Raju Srivastav.

He got a lot of accolades from the audience as well. But there was a time when stand up comedians never used to pay any attention to looks. Speaking more on his new look and changing scenario Navin says, “Initially when we started here in Mumbai, we didn’t have a big audience. We used to go to college festivals and perform for inter college festivals. After that we started getting proposals for performing in birthdays and weddings, so the importance of costumes started increasing. I remember when I was in 12th standard our economic conditions weren’t so good and I couldn't afford expensive costumes.”

He adds, “During my first international trip to Nairobi, I purchased my first suit and realised how important a suit is and how important it is to wear it while performing on stage. Later on when I started performing with a music director, who was a disco dandiya pioneer, I started changing my costume. Later on, I realised that when an artiste performs on stage, not only does his talent matter, but people start liking him because of his appearance too as it creates an impression on the audience's mind.”

Navin also shares how important is the look of an artiste in today’s scenario. “Today, people notice you from the size of your shoes to your specs. Everyone has become fashion conscious. When we were called for an international tour, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, used to perform with us. Thus it became all the more important for us to focus on our costumes. Now I think I have 250 plus jackets including ties, bows, shoes, trousers. I have around 150 pairs of shoes. I am emotionally connected to all my costumes as I have performed wearing them. When we have to go to Page 3 parties, then there are a new set of clothes,” he explains.

Navin also sports a lean look but doesn’t exercise in the gym. “I don’t work out because when you do you require a proper discipline, diet, protein and my schedule is very abrupt. I am not a hard core gym lover. For the last 15 years, I have maintained my weight by eating right and trying to be disciplined,” he concludes.