Naushad Death Anniversary: Best songs by the music legend

"Music is the moonlight in the gloomy night of life." - John Paul Friedrich Richter. Naushad Ali was an Indian music director for Hindi films. He is popularly known as one of the greatest and foremost music directors of the Hindi film industry. He is particularly known for popularising the use of classical music in films.
His first film as an independent music director was Prem Nagar in 1940 and his first musically successful film was Rattan. He was granted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Bhushan in 1981 and 1992 respectively for his contribution to the Hindi film industry.
Naushad passed away on 5 May 2006 in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest at age 86. He was buried at the Juhu Muslim cemetery.
Some of Naushad's best songs include:
Song: Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal
Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
Composer: Naushad
Album: Mughal-e-Azam
Year: 1960
Song: Madhuban Mein Radhika Nach Re
Director: S.U. Sunny
Producer: V.N. Sinha
Writer: Wajahat Mirza
Music: Naushad
Year: 1960
Song: Tu Mera Chand Main Tera Chandni
Movie: Dillagi
Music Director: Naushad
Singer: Shyam and Geeta Dutt
Director: A R Kardar
Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni
Song: Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai
Film: Saathi
Artist: Mukesh and Suman Kalyanpur
Music Director: Naushad
Lyricist: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Director: Sridhar
Song: Aaj Ki Raat Mere Dil Ki Salami Lele
Film: Ram aur Shyam
Music: Naushad
Produced by: Chakrapani and B. Naggi Reddi
Directed by: Tapi Chanakya
Song: Aaj Purani Raahon Se
Movie: Aadmi
Music: Naushad
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni
Director: Bhimsingh
Producer: P.S. Veerappa
Song: Man Tarpat Hai Hari Darshan Ko Aaj
Movie: Baiju Baawra
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Lyricist: Shakeel Badayuni
Music Director: Naushad
Director: Vijay Bhatt