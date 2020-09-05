National Nutrition Week: From our celebs' nutrition box!

I come from a health conscious family and my parents have always stressed on the importance of good nutrition. My personal journey started when I went to college and I had to eat the food that was being made in the hostel mess and I realised that I needed to put in more efforts because I was gaining a lot of unhealthy weight, but at the same time I was also losing it very fast. I started to cook for myself, by following these recipes in which I could incorporate what was being cooked in the mess as well as add my own ingredients. That way, I would get all the energy and all the nutrients that I needed to function in the best possible manner, since I was preparing for Miss India and attending classes at the same time. I hope to share whatever I have learnt to help all of you inculcate good nutrition practices.

Namish Taneja