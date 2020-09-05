National Nutrition Week: From our celebs' nutrition box!

Manushi Chhillar
I come from a health conscious family and my parents have always stressed on the importance of good nutrition. My personal journey started when I went to college and I had to eat the food that was being made in the hostel mess and I realised that I needed to put in more efforts because I was gaining a lot of unhealthy weight, but at the same time I was also losing it very fast. I started to cook for myself, by following these recipes in which I could incorporate what was being cooked in the mess as well as add my own ingredients. That way, I would get all the energy and all the nutrients that I needed to function in the best possible manner, since I was preparing for Miss India and attending classes at the same time. I hope to share whatever I have learnt to help all of you inculcate good nutrition practices.
Namish Taneja
I eat everything, but I am a conscious eater. I try not to stuff myself. I ensure I have small meals throughout the day. My mother helps me keep my diet in check too. Instead of having two full roti’s she makes two rotis from the dough of one. I ensure that I have my dinner on time, which is between 9-9:30 so that there is enough time for the food to get digested before going to bed. One thing which I always lean on is dry fruits in my meals or between meals. Almonds, walnuts, raisins, pistachios, cashews are my go to options throughout the day.
Sneha Wagh
I do not follow a strict diet plan, but I also don’t go overboard. I believe we have one life and should make the best of it. I believe in eating healthy and home-cooked food. I am a huge fan of nuts, which I consume in between meals. They are the most healthiest and nutrition rich option.
Helly Shah
People often starve themselves to loose weight, but that is not right. I suggest see what works best for you and make sure your body gets proper and essential nutrition. Stay away from processed foods. It's okay to eat whatever you feel like sometimes, don’t be too harsh on your body, but the rest days make sure you eat healthy food, Drink lots of water. I love homemade multi-grain khakhras with some chaat masala or just some sprout chaat or sookha bhel also makes for a good evening snack for me.
Shubhaavi Choksey
Drink oodles of water throughout the day. But, firstly, the minute you wake up have at least two glasses of water on empty stomach and then brush teeth. I consume around four litres of water every day. I have been doing it since school, but I realized the benefits only in the last few years. One healthy snack that you swear by to stay fit? 'Ek se mera kya hoga kaaliya?' Sometimes fruits, dry fruits or dark chocolate! I’m a moody person so need different snacks every day. I have tried a few protein bars, too.
Digangana Suryavanshi
It might sound cliched, but I would say: Stay hydrated! It works miraculously for hair, skin and just overall health! Personally, I like peanut chikki, which also makes for a great snack if you want to grab a quick bite and it's super healthy! Besides that, I love citrus fruits! Citrus fruits help keep stay active all day long.
Sahil Anand
I avoid dairy products and opt for boiled vegetables and chicken mostly. My favourite snack is unsweetened peanut butter, which I use in almost everything! I'm also of the opinion that it's not 'healthy snack' that keeps one healthy and fit, but it's about how one is taking care of their body, and if one is taking all the necessary vitamins required. So, I don't consume health bars. These health bars do nothing and only curb hunger for a few hours. The real vitamins and nutrition comes from real food!
Donal Bisht
Drink a lot of water and eat what's best for your body. I am lactose and gluten intolerant. So, one should ensure they know what suits or doesn't suit them and eat accordingly. That's the best tip I can give! Fruits, makhana (lotus seeds), dry fruits, sweet potatoes, corn, boiled brown channa, etc...I swear by these are food items!
