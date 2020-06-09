Natasa Stankovic's baby shower picture with Hardik Pandya is one adorable family portrait

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently announced that he and his ladylove, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, are expecting their first child. On Monday, actress Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram to share yet another beautiful picture from her baby shower. The Serbian beauty was seen posing with her beau and his pet dogs.

Clad in dark outfits, Natasa and Hardik can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera. While Hardik can be seen beaming with joy, Natasa looks as gorgeous as ever, flaunting her baby bump.

Check out the picture here: