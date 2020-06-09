Natasa Stankovic's baby shower picture with Hardik Pandya is one adorable family portrait

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently announced that he and his ladylove, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, are expecting their first child. On Monday, actress Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram to share yet another beautiful picture from her baby shower. The Serbian beauty was seen posing with her beau and his pet dogs.
Clad in dark outfits, Natasa and Hardik can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera. While Hardik can be seen beaming with joy, Natasa looks as gorgeous as ever, flaunting her baby bump.
Check out the picture here:
Hardik had made the announcement on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.
Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."
In one of the pictures that Hardik shared, the duo was seen wearing garland around their necks, which made it seem like they have already tied the knot. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.
Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."
The news of India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for some of the members in the Indian team.
