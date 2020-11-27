Natasa Stankovic reveals the secret to her dramatic post-pregnancy weight loss

Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic has opened up about her weight loss journey after pregnancy.

Natasa, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, posted a boomerang video on Instagram flaunting her toned body dressed in a black lycra pants and sports bra.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy. As I'm not someone who does gym or any heavy training, I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food."