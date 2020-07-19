Natasa Stankovic posts adorable pic with Hardik Pandya, says 'You complete me'

Mumbai: Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic says her fiance and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya completes her.

Natasa took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself along with Hardik. In the image, Hardik is sitting on the floor, while Natasa is sitting on the sofa with her hands wrapped around him.

"You complete me @hardikpandya93," she wrote alongside the image.

India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to the comment section and wrote: "You both" along with some heart and hug emojis.

India batsman K.L. Rahul dropped some heart emojis in the comment section from his verified Instagram account.

Natasa and Hardik are expecting their first child, and she recently shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media.