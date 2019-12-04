Nargis Fakhri reveals why she turned down posing nude for Playboy

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, who has stayed away from the big screen for a while now, recently opened up on the time she was offered big money to pose for Playboy magazine during her modelling days. The actress who was born in New York, started off her career as a model, before moving to starring in Indian films. Nargis, during an interaction with former adult film star Brittni De La Mora, revealed that she was asked to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

The actress said that she turned down the offer back then, as she wasn’t comfortable stripping down for the adult magazine. "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like, Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no thanks, I'm good," she said.

Nargis appeared as a contestant on America's Next Top Model in 2004, and went on to appear on the Kingfisher Calendar as well, which drew attention of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who took her on board for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar in 2011.

Furthermore, she did major Bollywood films such as Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe alongside John Abraham, and David Dhawan's Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan. In the interview, Fakhri added that she's happy to be a part of the Hindi film industry as it did not involve much skin show.

"I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. That made me so happy, because I am so not into getting naked in front of a camera. I can't do. Any overly sexual or passionate scene would be difficult for me because even though its acting and what you are supposed to do, I had reservations about that," she said.