PM Modi follower sends rape threat to Anurag Kashyap’s daughter

It has only been a day since the BJP has come back in power in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with a massive margin. While several Bollywood celebs took to congratulate Narendra Modi, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a serious complain amid the victory.

A follower of Modi threatened Anurag Kashyap’s daughter of rape if he (Anurag) continues to voice opinions against the PM. Anurag took it to Twitter and wrote, “ Dear Narendra Modi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.”

Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday, and thanked his followers for their support.