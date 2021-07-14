'Narappa' Trailer Out: Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani’s film tells an emotional saga of a farmer and his family

The much-awaited trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani’s Telugu action-drama film, 'Narappa', was officially released by the makers on Wednesday.

The thrilling trailer gives a glimpse of the emotional and gripping saga of a farmer and his family.

Going by the trailer, it seems that the film, set in the fields of Andhra Pradesh, is sure to keep the audience hooked till the end.

The film brings to the fore, a riveting tale of Narappa (essayed by Venkatesh Daggubati) and his family and the unseen struggles of a farmer.

As shown in the trailer, the aspect of ‘Family’ is at the heart and core of the movie’s theme and how the protagonist goes an extra mile to protect his loved ones and the family’s pride.