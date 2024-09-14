 Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates ₹50 Lakh To Support Flood Relief In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Balakrishna's daughter Tejaswani presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
As severe flooding in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh caused widespread disruption, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). On behalf of Balakrishna, his daughter Tejaswani presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood-affected.

Kalyan met Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and handed over the cheque.

Pawan Kalyan earlier announced the donation to the state for flood relief measures. He also announced the donation to 400 flood-hit gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh.

"Due to the floods, 386 panchayats were damaged. I am donating one lakh rupees to 400 panchayats from my personal savings. I am also announcing a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM for flood relief efforts. I will handover it directly to CM Revanth Reddy," he said.

He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The Telangana Chief Minister, on September 2, declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the flood-affected areas of Khammam district of Telangana and took stock of the situation.Along with Union Minister Reddy, Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Etala Rajender also visited flood-affected areas in Khammam district.

On September 7, BJP leader Prakash Reddy assured the people of Telangana that all possible financial assistance would be given by the Union Government to the state amid the ongoing flood situation and that people of the state would be given all support by the government.

