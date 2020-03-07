Nakuul Mehra prefers being a web star

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehra finds the web entertainment space exciting and says that he would rather enjoy being the star on the web than a struggler in Bollywood. Nakuul recently appeared in the ZEE5 web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend and the short film anthology Zindagi In Shorts that is streaming on Flipkart video. In both projects, he has received positive response.

While earlier the natural career progression of a successful television actor was to try and find space in Bollywood films, Nakuul said, “I think more exciting work is happening on the web, and there is honestly no difference in the value of production of a feature film and a well-made web show. If I think of reach, both the platforms have the widest reach across all age and socio-economic status of the audience. Both are accessible.”

“I also think that people tend to look at a TV actor not as celebrated as a film actor. But an actor is an actor, isn’t it? I would love to be a part of big Bollywood films but not because it is a ‘Bollywood project’ but because I will not get such an opportunity on TV or web. I would rather be a celebrated talent on the web than a struggling actor in Bollywood,” said Nakuul who is known for TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz.