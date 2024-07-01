Nakhrewaalii: Lehenga-Clad Ansh Duggal Kisses Pragati Srivastava In FIRST Poster, Aanand L Rai Announces Release Date

Makers of rom-com 'Nakhrewaalii', starring debutants Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, unveiled the release date and also shared a first look poster on Monday. The first glimpse of the film features Ansh in a lehenga and Pragati in blue suit. Both are seen indulging in a romantic kiss.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios treated fans with this exciting announcement and captioned the post, which read, "Pyaar ka naya nakhra leke aa rahe hain Valentine's 2025 par. #JioStudios & #AanandLRai proudly present #Nakhrewaalii, featuring debutants @anshduggal and @awwwrat."

Expressing his excitement about the project, Aanand L Rai stated, "When we conceptualised Nakhrewaalii, I knew it was the home-ground for colour yellow productions. It mirrors stories that are authentic, relatable, and the kind that ignite conversations, but most importantly, it's entertaining! Coupled with the unwavering backing of Jyoti and Jio Studios, we want to make some magical films that are timeless for all ages."

He added, "In a time when rom-coms aren't being made as often as we would like them to, we are delighted to bring to you the first look of Nakhrewaalii. The film will redefine rom-coms with its fresh storyline from the Hindi heartland."

Talking about the poster, Rai added, "With Nakhrewaalii we are most proud of our discovery of Ansh and Pragati, they are bundled with talent and freshness and I can't wait for the audience to experience this duo's energy in theatres on Valentine's Day 2025."

Directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nakhrewaalii is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Nakhrewaalii promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with audiences across India. A glimpse of the film's theme can be seen in the introductory video, which is sure to pique your interest in this romantic comedy.

Earlier, talking about his debut film, actor Ansh Duggal expressed excitement and said, "I am thrilled and honoured to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true and I'm very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I'm ready to give it my all."

Nakhrewaalii is slated for a Valentine's Day release on February 14, 2025.