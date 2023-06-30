 Nagarjuna, His Wife Amala Buy Electric SUV Worth ₹60 Lakh; Visuals Surface
Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Indian cricketer MS Dhoni are among the other celebrities who earlier purchased the SUV

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and his wife Amala recently purchased a new electric car. Several pictures of the couple posing with their brand new vehicle are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Nagarjuna recently took delivery of KIA EV6. Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Indian cricketer MS Dhoni are among the other celebrities who earlier bought the car.

The details about Nagarjuna's electric SUV purchase were shared by KIA Dealership on their social media page. The car bought by the actor and his wife is white.

article-image

The EV6 GT Line RWD has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and the EV6 GT Line AWD has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 65.95 lakh.

Nagarjuna's professional front

Nagarjuna was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest film Brahmastra. He was also seen in the action-thriller drama The Ghost with Sonal Chauhan.

Released on October 5 of this year, The Ghost opened to mixed reviews and was marked as a commercial success at the box office.

article-image

