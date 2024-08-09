Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Hold Each Other Close In New Photos From Engagement Ceremony

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad in the presence of their friends and family members. And on Friday evening, the newly-engaged couple took to their social media handles to share some new photos from their engagement ceremony.

In the photos, the lovebirds can be seen sitting next to each other on a grand swing, and being lost in each others' eyes. They held each other close, and Sobhita looked radiant as she could not stop blushing next to the love of her life.

They captioned the photos with a poem by Kurunthogai. "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting," the poem read.

On Thursday, superstar and proud father Nagarjuna took to his social media handle to announce the news of Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Sharing the first photos from the engagement, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am!"

He added, "We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. It was in 2022 that rumours of Chaitanya dating Sobhita first surfaced online, however, the two remained tightlipped about the same.

After dating for almost two years, Chaitanya and Sobhita finally made their relationship official on Thursday as they got engaged in the presence of their family members.