My wife's statue is the sexiest of all: Deepika gets teary eyed as Ranveer is all praises at IIFA 2019

The 20th edition of The International Indian Film Awards, IIFA was held in Mumbai last night. Amid several stalwarts of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the show with their romantic banter throughout the night.

It was when Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his film Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone, the actor had an emotional speech. For those uninitiated, Deepika already has her own wax statue in London at Madame Tussauds. Ranveer mentioned that his mother-in-law wanted him to follow in her footsteps too. "My mother-in-law was like you've to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we're going to London. I'll see you."