My wife's statue is the sexiest of all: Deepika gets teary eyed as Ranveer is all praises at IIFA 2019

The 20th edition of The International Indian Film Awards, IIFA was held in Mumbai last night. Amid several stalwarts of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the show with their romantic banter throughout the night.
It was when Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his film Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone, the actor had an emotional speech. For those uninitiated, Deepika already has her own wax statue in London at Madame Tussauds. Ranveer mentioned that his mother-in-law wanted him to follow in her footsteps too. "My mother-in-law was like you've to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we're going to London. I'll see you."
At the IIFA Awards 2019, Ranveer Singh confirmed that he is indeed getting his wax figure. “Wife ke saamne ab mera putla hoga, wow! Baby, I will only be the accessory to yours. Putle pe putla. I had the honour to attend Deepika’s wax statue launch. My wife’s statue is the sexiest. Morgan Freeman’s statue is my favourite. But well, Husband and wife, boom baby, mera putlaa England mein, proud Indian”, Ranveer Singh can be heard saying in the video.
Deepika's wax statue was unveiled in March at Madame Tussauds, London. Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will feature together in the film 83, which will be their first outing together post marriage. Ranveer plays the titular role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, and Deepika is playing his wife, Romi Dev.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)