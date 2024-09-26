‘My Perspective On Birthdays Changed After Covid’: Article 370 Fame Vaibhav Tatwawadi (Exclusive)

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who was recently seen in the movie A Wedding Story and Article 370, turned a year older on September 25th. He celebrated the day with his friends. The actor, known for projects such as Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Bajirao Mastani, prefers low-key celebrations.

"Most of my close friends and I meet up, and of course, there’s the traditional cake cutting. We usually spend the day together, chatting and enjoying each other's company. I prefer low-key celebrations over large, extravagant ones. I believe all birthdays are special in their own way, but I do miss my childhood birthdays. My mom used to bake a cake at home, which made it feel extra special. My friends from college would come over in the evening, we’d cut the cake, exchange gifts, and give out return gifts. I miss the simplicity of those days," he says.

Talking about birthday traditions, he adds, "In my family, one of the elders conducts a small aarti, which is a traditional Indian practice. This is a ritual I make sure to follow every year."

Sharing some of his best childhood birthday memories, he says, "My mom used to bake the cake at home, and I still feel that was the best cake I’ve ever had. I’ve tasted cakes from around the world, but nothing compares to her homemade, freshly baked cake. My friends would come over, we’d cut the cake, and the excitement around what gifts they brought or what return gifts we’d give them was always special. One standout memory from my childhood birthdays was that, on your birthday, you were allowed to wear regular clothes to school instead of the uniform, and you’d distribute chocolates to your classmates. That was always something I looked forward to."

Talking about the year ahead, he says, "I aim to focus on doing better work, taking care of my health, and living life to the fullest. I just want to keep improving, take on better projects, travel more, and make the most of life. Life experiences, both good and bad, definitely shape you as a person. As time passes, you learn from them. For me, my perspective on life—and not just birthdays—changed a lot after the COVID pandemic. It gave me a new outlook on life in general."

He adds, "By this birthday, I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the best people and working with stalwarts of Indian cinema. These experiences have taught me a lot about life. When I look back at where I started and where I am now, I feel very grateful. But as the saying goes, 'miles to go before I sleep,' there’s still a lot I want to achieve. I just hope I continue to get good work and the audience’s blessings."