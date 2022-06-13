'My parents' review of my work matters to me dearly, and their validation will keep me going forward,' shares Manushi Chhillar

Pic: Instagram/manushi_chhillar

Manushi Chhillar, who played the role of Princess Sanyogita in Samrat Prithviraj, has won hearts in her debut film. The debutante was paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical film, and she has received love from audiences and media for her debut. In a quick chat with The Free Press Journal, Manushi reveals she was overwhelmed seeing her parents jump with joy after seeing her on-screen.

Manushi reveals, “It has been amazing to receive so much love from media and critics for my debut in Samrat Prithviraj. I never thought that I would become an actor, and though I knew that I had done my best in the film, I was quite nervous before release, thinking about whether people would appreciate and accept me as an actor. So, all this love is truly encouraging as it motivates me to work on myself and become better with each film.”

Manushi is elated with the way her mother and father reacted after they saw the film. “My parents have always been very supportive of my decisions, and I wanted them to enjoy watching me on screen as an audience and not just parents. To see them jump with joy after seeing the film and listen to how they felt I was good in my debut film meant the world to me. Their review of my work matters to me dearly, and their validation will keep me going forward. So, we had an emotional screening because I think it was an overwhelming moment for my parents and me,” she concludes.