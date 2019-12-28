'My mother is too biased towards me': Actress Kajol speaks about her films

Kajol has always been seen being choosy about the kind of work she is chooses to do. Speaking about her work she said that she is going to unite with her husband Ajay Devgn in historical drama Tanhai: The Unsung Warrior.

The actress is playing his wife in the film. During an interaction, Kajol reveals that she is keen to turn writer.When asked her being an avid reader, would you like to write and direct your story? To this, she says," Direction is not my cup of tea so I won't direct anything in the future. But yes, I wish to write, there are so many ideas which I want to write about. For writing, you need to have that time, you decide that I will write for three hours and finish it, and I am not getting that time. However, one day I would surely write something."

Talking about her mother and actress, Tanuja, she reveals that she has never watched her films," I have not watched my mother's film because I used to feel jealous when my mother would be with other kids. So I have missed out on many of her good performances. But I have seen her in Pitru rhun and Shonar Pahar and she is brilliant in it."

So does her mother criticize her work ? To this Kajol replies, "My mother is too biased towards me, she only says nice things about my work. In fact, she doesn't even watch films where I am doing limited scenes. She wants to watch me in each and every scene if it is my film."