'My job isn't to sanitise the world': 'Indian Matchmaking' producer Smriti Mundhra on alleged 'heterosexual narrative'

"Seven-lives worth of mortification. Arranged marriages are embarrassing/shameful to watch in real life, what was the point behind taking it to the reel..." – This is how a fragment of social media reacted to Netflix’s most talked about reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’.
‘Indian Matchmaking’ revolves around professional matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.
Despite the show garnering all the cringe and hate, a section of its woke audience also alleged that the show didn’t go beyond heterosexual narratives.
Executive Producer Smriti Mundhra told Scroll.in, “The job of the show isn’t to sanitize the world of matchmaking and arranged marriage and make it seem more progressive and inclusive than it is.”
“We tried to look at this tradition, which is so deeply rooted in our culture, with nuance and through multiple points of view, without denying that a lot needs to change. I hope the conversations started by the show will help to propel that change,” she added.
Asked if there were a second season to happen, and what would she do differently, Mundhra said, “Not so much differently, but I look forward to continuing to widen the aperture on the so-called “Indian experience” through even more diverse perspectives and experiences.”
‘Indian Matchmaking’ rolled out its first season on Netflix, which comprises of eight episodes.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)