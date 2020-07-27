'My job isn't to sanitise the world': 'Indian Matchmaking' producer Smriti Mundhra on alleged 'heterosexual narrative'

"Seven-lives worth of mortification. Arranged marriages are embarrassing/shameful to watch in real life, what was the point behind taking it to the reel..." – This is how a fragment of social media reacted to Netflix’s most talked about reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’.

‘Indian Matchmaking’ revolves around professional matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

Despite the show garnering all the cringe and hate, a section of its woke audience also alleged that the show didn’t go beyond heterosexual narratives.