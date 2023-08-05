‘My Father Had No Intention To Cheat Anyone’: Late Nitin Desai’s Daughter Provides Clarification About His Debts

Nitin Desai, who tragically left the world on August 2, reportedly by suicide. The news of his unexpected passing at his Karjat studio earlier this week has left everyone stunned and grief-stricken.

Amidst the sorrow, his daughter Mansi Desai has taken a stand against the false information circulating about her father's financial matters.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

In a recent conversation with the news agency ANI, she expressed, "I would like to request people to stop spreading false information and bring the truth to life. The loan amount was ₹181 crore, and we already made a payment of Rs 86.31 crore. We made all the payments in Feb 2020. Then they also wanted a six-month interest which my father paid by selling his office in Powai."

Urging the media to refrain from making derogatory remarks. "Today via this press announcement, I would want to say that my father had no intention to cheat anybody, and he was going to make all the promised payments. There was hadly any work due to the pandemic, and the studio remained closed. Because of this, he had to delay his regular payments," Mansi added.

MANSI URGED MAH GOVT FOR INVESTIGATION

In a plea to the Maharashtra government, Mansi urged them to investigate the matter and fulfill her father's last wish of taking charge of ND Studios. "Please give him justice," she urged, hoping to find closure and clarity in this unfortunate situation.

Nitin Desai's final rites were solemnly conducted at his beloved ND Studios, where his grieving children, Siddhant and Mansi, bid their emotional farewells to their beloved father. The ceremony took an unconventional turn as Mansi actively participated in the concluding ceremonial proceedings, defying societal norms.

Preliminary findings from the postmortem have indicated that the cause of death was hanging. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Nitin Desai was a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry, having received three Filmfare Awards - Best Art Direction & four National Film Awards more for the same category. His artistic contributions have left a profound impact on Indian cinema, making his untimely departure all the more devastating for his family, friends, and countless admirers.