'Must Watch': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all praises for Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday'

Disney+ Hotstar's latest offering, a gripping suspense drama 'A Thursday' is gathering praise and critical acclaim from all over.

The social media domain has been abuzz with appreciation posts for power packed performances by a stellar star-cast of Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. The edge of the seat thriller has been directed by Behzad Khambata.

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif recently shared her review about the movie. She shared a poster of the movie and mentioned how she loved the movie. The Sooryavanshi star penned, "Loving this... Just in time for my Sunday watch."

The actor further tagged her dear friend Neha Dhupia to praise her for the film. She also added a sticker saying "Must Watch" in the story.

Vicky Kaushal also said, 'Looking forward to watching 'A Thursday' hearing some fantastic things already! Best wishes. 🤗🤗🤗

Advertisement

Raftar said, 'Mind-blowing thriller!'

Advertisement

Looks like 'A Thursday' is winning hearts all over!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:03 PM IST