Muskan Jattana aka Moose evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT' ahead of finale week

Activist and social media star Muskan Jattana aka Moose became the latest contestant to get evicted from Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Singer Neha Bhasin and Moose were the bottom two and the contestants had to cut the wires of the housemates they want to save.

Moose got the least number of votes, as a result, she had to bid adieu to the show.

Two contestants voted for Neha, while two voted for Moose. Raqesh Bapat had to then decide who he would like to keep safe in the house. Eventually, he saved Neha and Moose was eliminated from the BB OTT house.

Moose, 20, grew up in Australia and while on a trip to India last year, she got stuck in the country owing to the pandemic. Once here, she actively participated in the farmers protest making her a popular name on social media.

Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh, Muskan's former connection Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal are now competing for the finale.

Host Karan Johar kickstarted 'Bigg Boss OTT' on August 8 for the first time ever, on Voot.

It is a six-week digital spinoff of the popular and one of the most controversial reality shows on television 'Bigg Boss'.

The audience can see the contestants 24*7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, 'Bigg Boss 15', will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

'Bigg Boss 15' will air on Colors soon. From the promo it seems that the contestants this season will have to walk through the forest and endure its many dangers even before they make it to the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:20 AM IST