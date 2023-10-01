Musical Chairs To Cricket: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of 'Not-So-Traditional Rituals' With Raghav Chadha | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at the Leela Palace. The duo's nuptials were attended by their close family and friends.

Just a while back, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her 'not-so-traditional rituals' with Chadha. The photos included Parineeti, Raghav, Harbhajan Singh, and their family members.

Parineeti captioned the post, "Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!" She mentioned that the games included musical chairs, lemon and spoon race, three-legged race and cricket.

She added, "Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered."

Chadha also shared photos and wrote, "Our pre-wedding “rituals”, which included games like musical chairs, lemon & spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn’t emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari’s, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars!

Sharing the official photos, Parineeti and Raghav penned a sweet note that read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."