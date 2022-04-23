Murli Sharma spills the beans on the Kichcha Sudeepa, Upendra and Shriya Saran-starrer Kabzaa

Murli Sharma is a well-known actor in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. He will soon debut in Kannada cinema with Kabzaa. The actor will be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his journey in the film industry, he shares, “When the actor’s journey takes this route, life becomes more beautiful. It becomes more meaningful when people write for you. It feels flattering and humbling when people come and tell me, ‘Sir, I have written this role especially only for you’. It’s been wonderful.”

A still from Kabzaa

When asked if he had shifted to the South Indian film industry at the right time, he says, “Achcha hai, some films that have come out are ruling the roost. I am very happy. I have a film called Kabzaa. They plan to release it in a couple of languages like the trend is right now. The script is worth it. Everyone will relate to the drama as it is so nice. Also, the director (R. Chandru) has handled it superbly well. I am enjoying every moment, every take, and every shot. Working with Shriya Saran has been enjoyable. It’s a fantastic script, and my role is also very interesting. No sooner had I heard the script than I felt for it. Kichcha Sudeepa and Upendra are there too.”

Kabzaa is spelt with a double a in its spelling, and we couldn’t resist asking Murli if the makers did so due to numerological reasons. “I will ask them if they have kept ‘aa’ because of numerology. I also hope it helps them as the director is so focused on what he is doing. When you follow a director who has a great vision, work becomes very easy,” he avers.

Elaborating further, he reveals, “It is shot mostly in Bengaluru. They put up lavish sets. Even a small bedroom kind of a set was put up lavishly. You only pray and believe this will also be a milestone not just in your career but in terms of cinema. When you have the right thing on the paper, it usually works. I don’t go and check the monitor because I believe in my director.”

On a parting note, he talks about his upcoming Bollywood film. “I have just finished Rohit’s film called Cirkus. He was kind enough to give me a beautiful and interesting part in it. It’s a comedy. He is such an amazing filmmaker. I was not there in Simmba. We just met and talked, and he told me, ‘Ek role hai.’ I had to be in the photo as Sara Ali Khan’s father. I came back from Hyderabad, shot some pictures and went back. That’s the kind of warmth I have received from Rohit bhai. I have an amazing relationship with him. I am not qualified to comment anything about him as director. He is an amazing human being; you don’t find such people. If I am given a junior artist’s role, I will walk the frame for Rohit Shetty. It’s so touching that he always wants all his people to be there,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:26 AM IST