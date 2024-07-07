Munisha Khatwani Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be as one of the most popular seasons of the show. With only two weeks into this season, the viewers of the show have already witnessed two major evictions and are all set to witness the third one this week.

According to a report in the Khabari, Munisha Khatwani has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Both Munisha and Sana were in the bottom two, however, Munisha has recieved the lowest votes this time around and as a result of the same, she has been ousted from the show. The same will go on air tonight on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While Munisha shared a great bond with both Lovekesh and Vishal, it will be worth watching, how her departure from the show changes dynamics within the house.

Talking about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night, both Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey were bashed by host Anil Kapoor in the show last night. Anil went ahead to add that Sana and Vishal strategise everything in the show and are not forging real bonds. He also went ahead to call both of them fake and stated that everyone except Sana and Vishal are appearing original in the show.

For the uninformed, Munisha Khatwani is a popular tarot card reader and has done readings for well known faces like Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others. Munisha also enjoys a very good rapport with a lot of television actors too.